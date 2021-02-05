Truist Securiti Weighs in on Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

