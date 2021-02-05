Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

IMVT opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

