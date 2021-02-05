Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.48 million, a P/E ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

