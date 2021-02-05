Truist Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $44.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

