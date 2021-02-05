Truist Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,553.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,425.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

