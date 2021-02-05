trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.51. 3,773,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,248,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

