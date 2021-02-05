Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Up 5.9%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.11. Approximately 120,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

