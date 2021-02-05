Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $2.99 billion 4.89 $137.00 million $0.82 105.54 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoDaddy and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 0 12 1 3.08 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $93.79, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given GoDaddy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy -15.67% 94.14% 3.24% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Triple P on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

