Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

