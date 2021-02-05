Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVPKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

