TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,779,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.