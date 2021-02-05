Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.20

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.20 and traded as low as $52.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.20.

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) Company Profile (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.