Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,995% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $45,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

