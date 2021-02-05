Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,194% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.39, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

