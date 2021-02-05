Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.68 and last traded at $90.68. 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.69.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

