Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

