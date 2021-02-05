Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 80 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £532.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

