Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) Shares Down 2.8%

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 5,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.83. The company has a market capitalization of £11.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

