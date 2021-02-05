Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Up 1.1%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.00. 93,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 114,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $49,590.64. 62.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

