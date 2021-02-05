Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of THO stock opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

