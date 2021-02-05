TheStreet Upgrades Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to B

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Koss has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,944,345. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

