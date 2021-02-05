TheStreet Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to C+

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

