Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.47.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $488.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.