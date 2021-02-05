Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical research company will earn $6.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $488.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

