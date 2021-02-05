Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $488.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.