The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,376 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,195 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,214. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.