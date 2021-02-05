The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Raised to $3.35 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.35 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut The Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

