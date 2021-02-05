The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.