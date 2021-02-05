The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $291.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the highest is $296.00 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $215.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $807.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.10 million to $812.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $856.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $825.29 and a 200 day moving average of $652.72. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

