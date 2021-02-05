The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading 3.3% Higher

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -0.17.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

