The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $274.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.66 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

