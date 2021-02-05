The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:TRIG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,530. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 95.79 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) Company Profile
