The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TRIG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,530. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 95.79 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

