The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

