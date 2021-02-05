The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,783 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,243 shares of company stock worth $63,687,381. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $317.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

