The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $274.58.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.