The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

HSY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.67. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

