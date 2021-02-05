The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.
HSY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.67. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
