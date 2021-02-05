The Hershey Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.804 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.22 on Friday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

