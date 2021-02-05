The Hershey Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.804 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.
The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Shares of HSY opened at $147.22 on Friday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.
In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
