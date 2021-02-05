The Graph Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $379.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

