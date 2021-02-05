The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.43 ($42.86).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

