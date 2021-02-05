The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,550.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,787.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

