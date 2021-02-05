The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce sales of $575.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.95 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $621.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.