The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $275.90 and last traded at $271.88, with a volume of 19958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total transaction of $7,090,242.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,543,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.