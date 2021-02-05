The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% yr/yr to $3.78-3.81, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of EL opened at $253.05 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 154.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.25.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

