The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $253.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

