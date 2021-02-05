The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $18.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.51. 31,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

