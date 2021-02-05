The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 181,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,056,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

