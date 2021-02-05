The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

NYSE:CLX opened at $191.65 on Thursday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.