The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $168.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.