The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 200,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,672,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 192,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.