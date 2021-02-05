The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.06 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,906. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

